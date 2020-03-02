United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfpenny 1943 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 76,200,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1943
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1943 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 65336 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 39. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 RB
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 39 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1943 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
