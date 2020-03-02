flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfpenny 1943 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfpenny 1943 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfpenny 1943 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Mynthandler Mayer

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 76,200,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1943
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1943 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 65336 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 39. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1943 HP at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1943 HP at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 RB
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1943 HP at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 39 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1943 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
