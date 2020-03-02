Halfpenny 1943 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1943 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 65336 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 39. Bidding took place January 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) AU55 (1) RB (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)