Halfpenny 1941 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1941 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 80. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.

