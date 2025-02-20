flag
Halfpenny 1941 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfpenny 1941 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfpenny 1941 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,120,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1941
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
