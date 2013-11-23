Halfpenny 1939 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1939 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 40174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)