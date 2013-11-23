flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfpenny 1939 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfpenny 1939 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfpenny 1939 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,925,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1939
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1939 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 40174 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 31. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1939 HP at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1939 HP at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 31 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1939 HP at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1939 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
