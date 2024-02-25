Halfpenny 1938 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1938 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) RB (2) BN (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)