flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952

Halfpenny 1938 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)

Obverse Halfpenny 1938 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI Reverse Halfpenny 1938 HP - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George VI

Photo by: Royal Mint Museum

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,320,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George VI
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1938
  • Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1938 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1938 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1938 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1938 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1938 HP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1938 HP at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1938 HP at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1938 HP at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 41 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1938 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1938 HP at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 477
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George VI Coins of United Kingdom in 1938 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 8, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access