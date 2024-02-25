United Kingdom Period: 1660-1952 1660-1952
Halfpenny 1938 HP (United Kingdom, George VI)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,320,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George VI
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1938
- Ruler George VI (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1938 with mark HP. This bronze coin from the times of George VI. The record price belongs to the lot 1295 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 41 USD
For the sale of Halfpenny 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
