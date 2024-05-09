flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1936 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1936 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,911,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1936
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 30878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 CHF
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction Spink - January 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1936 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
