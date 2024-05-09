United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,911,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1936
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 30878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
