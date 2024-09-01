flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1934 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1934 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,138,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1934
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 27 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1934 at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1934 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access