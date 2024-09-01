United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,138,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1934
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- BAC (14)
- London Coins (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Spink (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 27 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
