United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,512,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1933
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1933 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 30867 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (4)
- Nihon (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
