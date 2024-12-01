Shilling 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1933 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 30867 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

