flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1933 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1933 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,512,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1933
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1933 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 30867 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1933 at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

