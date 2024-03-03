United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,137,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1930
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 29800 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (5)
- London Coins (5)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
