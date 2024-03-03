flag
Shilling 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1930 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1930 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,137,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1930
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 29800 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2015
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction Heritage - September 3, 2015
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction Heritage - September 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1930 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
