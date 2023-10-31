United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Numismatica Luciani
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,343,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1929
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1929 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 36207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 165. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
