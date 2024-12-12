flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1926 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1926 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,516,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1926 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62529 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place August 11, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1926 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

