United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,516,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1926
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1926 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62529 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 480. Bidding took place August 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (21)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (3)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
