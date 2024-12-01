flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1922 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1922 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,216,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1922
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2593 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place October 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (14)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction Auctiones - March 20, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1922 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

