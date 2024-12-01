United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,216,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1922
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2593 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place October 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (10)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (14)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
