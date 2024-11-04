United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,203,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1917
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1917 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place July 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
