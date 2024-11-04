flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1917 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1917 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,203,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1917 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 180. Bidding took place July 23, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction St James’s - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1917 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

