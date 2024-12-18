United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1911 "Type 1911-1920" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,913
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 5126 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PL62 PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
