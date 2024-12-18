flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1911 "Type 1911-1920" (United Kingdom, George V)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,913

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 5126 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Via (2)
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PL62 PCGS
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1911 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access