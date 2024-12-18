Penny 1911 "Type 1911-1920" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 5126 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF62 (1) PL65 (1) PL62 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)