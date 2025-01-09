Florin 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,897,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1936
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 428 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
Seller Darabanth
Date January 9, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
Seller Darabanth
Date January 9, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Aurea - December 12, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction CoinsNB - October 19, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1936 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
