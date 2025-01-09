United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,897,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1936
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 428 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (7)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Darabanth (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (6)
- London Coins (3)
- Melbourne Mint (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- UBS (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
