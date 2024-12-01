flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1935 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1935 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,541,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1935
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1935 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3440 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 400,000. Bidding took place July 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Melbourne Mint (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (4)
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 27, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1935 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
