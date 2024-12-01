Florin 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1935 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3440 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 400,000. Bidding took place July 17, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (23) XF (3) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) PF66 (6) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) Service NGC (12) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aurea (1)

BAC (6)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CMA Auctions (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (10)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (2)

London Coins (3)

Melbourne Mint (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Pesek Auctions (4)