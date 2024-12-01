United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,541,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1935
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1935 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3440 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 400,000. Bidding took place July 17, 2021.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 27, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
