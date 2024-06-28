Florin 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place September 3, 2015.

