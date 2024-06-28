flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1930 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1930 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,734,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1930
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place September 3, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (3)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1930 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1930 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1930 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1930 at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1930 at auction CMA Auctions - November 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1930 at auction Aurea - April 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1930 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1930 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1930 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1930 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1930 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1930 at auction Heritage - September 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

