United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,734,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1930
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 153. Bidding took place September 3, 2015.
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CMA Auctions
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
