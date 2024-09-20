United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,397,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1929
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1929 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
