United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1929 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1929 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,397,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1929
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1929 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1929 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of Florin 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

