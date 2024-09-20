Florin 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1929 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (4) XF (4) VF (3) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Aurea (1)

BAC (13)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CMA Auctions (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

London Coins (8)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)