Florin 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1924 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 420. Bidding took place May 31, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (2) XF (4) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)