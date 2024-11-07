flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Florin 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1924 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1924 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,582,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1924
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1924 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 420. Bidding took place May 31, 2023.

United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction CoinsNB - October 19, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction Heritage - September 3, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1924 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

