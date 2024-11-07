United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,582,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1924
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1924 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 420. Bidding took place May 31, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (3)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
