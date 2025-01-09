United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,547,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1923
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (12)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (7)
- London Coins (7)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rauch (1)
- St James’s (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
