United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1923 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1923 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,547,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1923
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 549 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
Seller Darabanth
Date January 9, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1923 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
