Florin 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,861,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1922
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 7,800,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
