United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1922 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1922 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,861,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1922
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1922 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1533 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 7,800,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1922 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

