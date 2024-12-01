United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,864,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1921
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1921 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
