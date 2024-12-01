flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1921 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1921 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,864,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1921
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1921 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 300. Bidding took place September 7, 2021.

United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1921 at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

