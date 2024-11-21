flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1919 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1919 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: La Galerie Numismatique

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,469,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1919
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1919 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2088 sold at the Roxbury’s Auction House auction for AUD 140. Bidding took place July 20, 2021.

United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction Aurea - October 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date October 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 300 CZK
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction Roxbury’s - July 22, 2021
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1919 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

