United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: La Galerie Numismatique
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,469,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1919
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1919 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2088 sold at the Roxbury’s Auction House auction for AUD 140. Bidding took place July 20, 2021.
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Aurea
Date October 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 300 CZK
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
