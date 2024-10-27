United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,182,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1917
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1917 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
