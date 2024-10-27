flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1917 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1917 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,182,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1917 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction Numismática Leilões - November 30, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction Rio de la Plata - October 17, 2020
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Florin 1917 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

