Florin 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1916 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1916 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,064,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 210. Bidding took place June 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 34 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 13, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1916 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

