United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,064,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1916
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 210. Bidding took place June 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 34 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
