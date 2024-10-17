United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,358,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1915
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place May 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search