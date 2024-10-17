Florin 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place May 6, 2020.

