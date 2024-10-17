flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1915 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1915 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,358,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1915 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place May 6, 2020.

United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction Numismática Leilões - October 17, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction Karamitsos - April 6, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction Soler y Llach - July 7, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1915 at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

