United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1914 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1914 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,253,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1914 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1914 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

