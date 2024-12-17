United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,253,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1914
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1914 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
123
Popular sections
