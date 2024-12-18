Florin 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (142) UNC (13) AU (2) XF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) PF67 (13) PF66 (17) PF65 (33) PF64 (14) PF63 (10) PF62 (2) PF61 (1) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (64) PCGS (32) ANACS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (9)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

Bolaffi (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coinhouse (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (15)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (13)

Heritage (48)

Heritage Eur (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (5)

London Coins (21)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)

NOONANS (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (5)

St James’s (6)

Stack's (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

Via (3)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (1)