Florin 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,951,000
- Mintage PROOF 6,007
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
