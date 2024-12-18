flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1911 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1911 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,951,000
  • Mintage PROOF 6,007

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1911 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
