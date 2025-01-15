flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Crown 1934 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Crown 1934 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 932

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1934
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 20,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (22)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (12)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (22)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (14)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (28)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3700 $
Price in auction currency 3700 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Heritage - June 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1934 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
