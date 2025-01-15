United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 932
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1934
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 20,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3700 $
Price in auction currency 3700 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
