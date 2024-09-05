flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1936 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1936 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1936 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,239,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1936
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3196 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 14, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction Heritage - February 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2019
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1936 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
