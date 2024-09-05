United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1936 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,239,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1936
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3196 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Spink (1)
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
7 days free
Seller New York Sale
Date January 14, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 7, 2019
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
