Threepence 1936 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3196 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 14, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (3) AU (11) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (2) Service NGC (3) PCGS (4)

