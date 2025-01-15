flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1935 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1935 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1935 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,028,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1935
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1935 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4434 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 320,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (9)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
United Kingdom Threepence 1935 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1935 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access