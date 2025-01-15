Threepence 1935 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1935 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4434 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 320,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

