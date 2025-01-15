United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1935 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,028,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1935
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1935 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4434 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 320,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
