Threepence 1934 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (10) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) PF66 (2) Service NGC (2)