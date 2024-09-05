United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1934 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Numismatica Luciani
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,406,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1934
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Spink (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
