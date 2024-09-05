flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1934 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1934 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1934 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Numismatica Luciani

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,406,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1934
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
1560 $
Price in auction currency 1560 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1934 at auction Russiancoin - December 1, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

