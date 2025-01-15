Threepence 1930 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (13) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) Service NGC (1)