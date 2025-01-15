United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1930 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,319,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1930
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
