United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,109,000
- Mintage BU 1,504
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1926
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1926 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
