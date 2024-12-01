flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1926 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1926 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,109,000
  • Mintage BU 1,504

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1926 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (18)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1926 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1926 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access