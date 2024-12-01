Threepence 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1926 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place October 30, 2018.

