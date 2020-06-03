flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1924 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1924 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,515

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1924
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1924 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1931 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1924 at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
26713 $
Price in auction currency 24000 CHF
United Kingdom Threepence 1924 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Threepence 1924 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

