Threepence 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1921 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1921 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,751,000
  • Mintage BU 1,386

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1921
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1921 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1808 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.

United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 12 PLN
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 210 AUD
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction Heritage - March 8, 2011
United Kingdom Threepence 1921 at auction Heritage - March 8, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2011
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of Threepence 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

