Threepence 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1921 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1808 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (4) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)