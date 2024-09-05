United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,751,000
- Mintage BU 1,386
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1921
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1921 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1808 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 210 AUD
