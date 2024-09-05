United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,846,000
- Mintage BU 1,258
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1919
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1919 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 75128 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Inasta (1)
- Russiancoin (16)
- WCN (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
12
