Threepence 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1919 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1919 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,846,000
  • Mintage BU 1,258

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1919
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1919 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 75128 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 60. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1919 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

