Threepence 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

