United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1911 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1911 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,843,000
  • Mintage BU 1,991
  • Mintage PROOF 6,007

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition PL62 PCGS
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction Olympus Numismatics UG - February 17, 2023
Seller Olympus Numismatics UG
Date February 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PL62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1911 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 30, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

