Threepence 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,843,000
- Mintage BU 1,991
- Mintage PROOF 6,007
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 737 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition PL62 PCGS
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
