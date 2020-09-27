flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Twopence 1934 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Twopence 1934 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,927

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1934
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
United Kingdom Twopence 1934 at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1934 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

