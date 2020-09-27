United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,927
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1934
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
