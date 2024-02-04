flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Twopence 1924 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Twopence 1924 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,602

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1924
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1924 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the InAsta S.p.A. auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place October 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Inasta (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1924 at auction Artemide Aste - February 4, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date February 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1924 at auction Inasta - October 8, 2020
Seller Inasta
Date October 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

