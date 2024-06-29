flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,0151 oz) 0,47 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,794

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1921
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1921 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.

United Kingdom Twopence 1921 at auction Coinhouse - June 29, 2024
United Kingdom Twopence 1921 at auction Coinhouse - June 29, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 29, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1921 at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
United Kingdom Twopence 1921 at auction Coinhouse - June 23, 2018
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

