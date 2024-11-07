flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1936 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1936 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,039,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1936
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,620. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (15)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1936 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

