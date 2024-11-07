United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,039,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1936
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1936 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,620. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
