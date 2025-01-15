flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1930 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1930 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 810,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1930
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 11888 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,933. Bidding took place September 18, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (12)
  • CMA Auctions (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (11)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (22)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Spink (10)
  • St James’s (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (3)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1930 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
