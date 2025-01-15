United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 810,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1930
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1930 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 11888 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,933. Bidding took place September 18, 2003.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
