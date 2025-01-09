flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1929 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1929 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,633,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1929
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1929 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 64267 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • BAC (10)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Darabanth - January 9, 2025
Seller Darabanth
Date January 9, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1929 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1929 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access