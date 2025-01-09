United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,633,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1929
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1929 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 64267 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
