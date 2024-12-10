United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,866,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1924
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1924 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
