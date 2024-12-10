flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1924 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1924 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,866,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1924
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1924 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1924 at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

