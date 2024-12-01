United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,309,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1923
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32615 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (3)
- BAC (12)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (8)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Status International (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search