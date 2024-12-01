flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1923 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1923 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,2273 oz) 7,07 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,309,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1923
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32615 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (3)
  • BAC (12)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Status International (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1923 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

