Halfcrown 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,267,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1919
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1919 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 8219 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place January 25, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
