United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1919 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1919 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,267,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1919
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1919 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 8219 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place January 25, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1919 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
