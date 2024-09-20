Halfcrown 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

