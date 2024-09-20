flag
Halfcrown 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1916 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1916 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,530,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1916 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

