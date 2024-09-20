United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,530,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1916
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1916 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 660. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
