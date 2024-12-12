United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,333,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1914
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1914 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 485. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Pars Coins
Date November 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
