United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1914 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1914 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1914 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,333,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1914 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 485. Bidding took place March 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Pars Coins - November 14, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date November 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Attica Auctions - June 24, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1914 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

