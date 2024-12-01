flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1913 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1913 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Numismática Leilões

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,090,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1757 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 2, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (8)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 16 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction CMA Auctions - August 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date August 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1913 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1913 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access