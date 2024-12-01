Halfcrown 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1757 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 2, 2024.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (2) XF (6) VF (13) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (1)

BAC (8)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

CMA Auctions (1)

Coinhouse (1)

DNW (2)

Heritage (5)

Künker (1)

London Coins (7)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Spink (4)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

WCN (1)