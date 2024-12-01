United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Numismática Leilões
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,090,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1913
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1757 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place March 2, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (8)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CMA Auctions (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 16 GBP
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
