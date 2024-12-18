Halfcrown 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.

