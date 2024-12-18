flag
Halfcrown 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1911 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1911 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,915,000
  • Mintage PROOF 6,007

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Heritage - October 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1911 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access