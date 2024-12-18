United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,915,000
- Mintage PROOF 6,007
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 12,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 31, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
